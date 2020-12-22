Tolerance.ca
Former minister sues Congolese journalist for quoting NGO report

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for the withdrawal of criminal defamation proceedings against a journalist in the Democratic Republic of Congo who quoted an NGO report linking a former transport minister to the possible misuse of a public transport company’s funding. The journalist was just doing his job, RSF said.Radio France Internationale correspondent Pascal Mulegwa has been summoned to appear before a Kinshasa court today in the defamation case brought against him by Senator Jo

