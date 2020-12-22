Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Navalny releases audio of plot to killl him

A Russian agent involved in the cleanup of the near-fatal nerve-agent poisoning of Alexei Navalny in August has revealed in an inadvertent confession how the Russian activist’s underpants were smeared with the toxin Novichok by an intelligence unit from the Russian Federal Security Service. Plus the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and a movie to give hope.

Voice of America


