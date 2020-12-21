Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Security Forces Kill Protesters in Eastern Sudan

Share this article
Click to expand Image Still image from a video obtained by Human Rights Watch shows three military vehicles, identified by witnesses as belonging to the RSF near Kassala Teaching Hospital, on October 15,2020. © Anonymous (Nairobi) – Sudanese authorities used excessive force, including lethal force, against protesters on October 15, 2020, leading to the deaths of seven protesters, including a 16-year old boy, as well as a security official, Human Rights Watch said today. About 25 people were injured, most from bullet wounds. The protests took place in the town of Kassala two days after…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ In a Pandemic Year, Some Good News for Children
~ Rwanda Should Stop Locking Up the Poor
~ Europe bans flights from Britain
~ Europe bans flights from Britain
~ Four-year jail term for independent website’s correspondent in Turkmenistan
~ Turkey: YouTube Precedent Threatens Free Expression
~ New York: Inquiry Confirms Police Misconduct at Protests
~ RSF decries judicial travesty intended to silence investigative weekly
~ Analysis: Pakistani government’s new online censorship strategy
~ China: RSF urges for immediate release of Bloomberg journalist and former New York Times photographer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter