Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In a Pandemic Year, Some Good News for Children

Click to expand Image Students sing the national anthem before class at a secondary school in Koidu, district of Kono, Sierra Leone, November 20, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Leo Correa This year has been devastating for children. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the education of 1.5 billion students, pushed an estimated 150 million additional children into poverty, left many without caregivers, and increased child labor, child marriage, and violence in the home. But despite the enormous hardships, the year has also brought some good news for kids. As we finish the year, here are 10 areas of…

© Human Rights Watch -


