Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda Should Stop Locking Up the Poor

Click to expand Image Gikondo Transit Center, April 2015.  © 2015 Human Rights Watch. The African Court on Human and People’s Rights has held that states’ laws enabling the detention of people who, often because of poverty, are forced to live on the street, violate human rights law. On December 4, the regional human rights court delivered an opinion upholding the rights of people deemed “vagrants” by the state. The opinion, issued in response to a request by the Pan African Lawyers Union, concluded that laws permitting the forcible removal or warrantless arrest of a person declared to…

© Human Rights Watch -


