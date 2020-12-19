Tolerance.ca
Turkey: YouTube Precedent Threatens Free Expression

Click to expand Image YouTube announced on December 16, 2020 that it will appoint a local representative in Turkey to comply with the country’s recently amended internet law. © 2020 StockSnap on Pixabay (Istanbul) – YouTube announced on December 16, 2020, that it will appoint a local representative in Turkey to comply with the country’s recently amended internet law, making it much more susceptible to content removal and take-down requests by the Turkish authorities, ARTICLE 19, Human Rights Watch, and İFÖD said today. Such a move will inevitably lead to an increase in arbitrary censorship,…

© Human Rights Watch -


