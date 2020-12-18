Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF decries judicial travesty intended to silence investigative weekly

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) unreservedly condemns the increased sentences that two Cameroonian journalists court received on appeal today and accuses Cameroon’s justice system of complicity in an attempt to silence their publication, Kalara, a serious investigative weekly that specializes in covering court cases.What with systematic violation of defence rights, failure to define the offence and exorbitant fines, the list of violations of the right to due process is as long as the ploys used to eliminate

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ New York: Inquiry Confirms Police Misconduct at Protests
~ Analysis: Pakistani government’s new online censorship strategy
~ China: RSF urges for immediate release of Bloomberg journalist and former New York Times photographer
~ Four-year jail term for independent website’s correspondent
~ US: Protect Cameroonians From Deportation
~ Tanzanian Activist Still Jailed One Year On
~ Western Sahara: Morocco Cracks Down on Activists
~ Italy: Flawed Migrant Regularization Program
~ Ugandan media regulator’s ultimatum to journalists
~ Egypt: Collective Punishment in Scorpion Prison
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter