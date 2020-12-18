Tolerance.ca
China: RSF urges for immediate release of Bloomberg journalist and former New York Times photographer

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the immediate release of Bloomberg news assistant and former New York Times photographer, two Chinese nationals, recently placed in detention in Beijing.On 16th December, independent reporter and former New York Times photographer Du Bin, a Chinese national, was

© Reporters without borders -


