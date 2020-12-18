Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four-year jail term for independent website’s correspondent

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the OSCE’s new representative on freedom of the media to press for the release of a journalist in Turkmenistan – one of the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists – who has been jailed for simply posting a photo on a news website.Sentenced on 15 September to four years in prison on a trumped-up charge of

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Analysis: Pakistani government’s new online censorship strategy
~ China: RSF urges for immediate release of Bloomberg journalist and former New York Times photographer
~ US: Protect Cameroonians From Deportation
~ Tanzanian Activist Still Jailed One Year On
~ Western Sahara: Morocco Cracks Down on Activists
~ Italy: Flawed Migrant Regularization Program
~ Ugandan media regulator’s ultimatum to journalists
~ Egypt: Collective Punishment in Scorpion Prison
~ South Asia: Justice, Services Can Curb Sexual Violence
~ Hungary’s Family Minister Undermines Equality for Women
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter