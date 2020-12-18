Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzanian Activist Still Jailed One Year On

Click to expand Image Tito Magoti and Theodory Giyani attend a court hearing in Dar es Salaam on December 24, 2019. © 2019 Sipa Michael Mallya This Sunday marks one year since police in Dar es Salaam arrested Tanzanian human rights activist Tito Magoti and his friend Theodory Giyani in violation of their basic rights. On December 20, 2019, police lured Magoti to a meeting through phone text messages from Giyani, who had been previously arrested. The police then handcuffed and blindfolded Magoti, and then drove him away. He was held at several different police stations for five days before…

© Human Rights Watch -


