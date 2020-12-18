Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Western Sahara: Morocco Cracks Down on Activists

(New York) – Morocco has cracked down on pro-independence activists in Western Sahara after an incident at a border crossing on November 13, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The incident re-ignited the long-stalled conflict between Morocco and the Polisario Front, the Algeria-based independence movement for the territory. Security forces broke up pro-independence demonstrations and harassed, beat up, arrested, or attacked the houses of several of the activists. The recognition by the US administration of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara on December 10, does not change its status in…

© Human Rights Watch -


