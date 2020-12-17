Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary’s Family Minister Undermines Equality for Women

Click to expand Image Hungarian minister with responsibility for families, Katalin Novak, in a December 2020 video lecturing Hungarian women about how they can achieve success.  © Axioma Media I nearly choked on my coffee when I watched the misogynist propaganda video published this week featuring Hungary’s minister responsible for families, Katalin Novak, lecturing Hungarian women on how to be successful. It included “advice” on how women should not always compete with men or expect to get the same pay as them. Rather, women should relish their roles as child bearers and caregivers,…

More
~ Ugandan media regulator’s ultimatum to journalists
~ Egypt: Collective Punishment in Scorpion Prison
~ South Asia: Justice, Services Can Curb Sexual Violence
~ Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters
~ France: Law for Responsible Asset Return Urgently Needed
~ Romanian Court Slams Law Banning Discussion of Gender in Education
~ Kazakhstan Adopts Long-Promised Amendments to Trade Union Law
~ Saudi: Terrorism Court Rushes Activist’s Unfair Trial
~ 14 sentenced in France for 2015 attacks
~ Journalist gunned down in Zacatecas state after photographing murder victims
