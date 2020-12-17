Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Law for Responsible Asset Return Urgently Needed

Click to expand Image A picture taken on February 14, 2012 on the Avenue Foch in Paris shows a truck at the entrance of Paris residence of the son of Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang, being searched by French police as part of a corruption probe.  © 2012 Eric Feferberg/AFP/Getty Images (Paris) – An International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on December 11, 2020, paves the way for the people of Equatorial Guinea to regain misappropriated resources, Transparency International France, Human Rights Watch, and EG Justice said today. The ICJ held that France’s seizure of a mansion…

© Human Rights Watch -


