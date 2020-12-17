Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Romanian Court Slams Law Banning Discussion of Gender in Education

Click to expand Image Palace of the Parliament, Bucharest, where the Constitutional Court of Romania is located, July 2020. © Council of Europe Romania’s Constitutional Court this week struck down a law parliament adopted in June 2020 that would have, among other things, banned “activities aimed at spreading gender identity theory or opinion” in educational settings. This is a positive development as the law violated Romania’s international human rights obligations, including those undertaken as a party to the Istanbul Convention on violence against women and the European Convention on…

© Human Rights Watch -


