Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Adopts Long-Promised Amendments to Trade Union Law

Share this article
Click to expand Image A worker walks past oil tanks in southern Kazakhstan.  © 2016 Reuters Kazakhstan has taken an important step toward improving trade union rights – a major area of human rights concern in the country. Last month Kazakhstan’s labor minister, Birzhan Nurymbetov, briefed Human Rights Watch on legal changes, adopted in May, that improve the regulatory framework for trade union organizing. The improvements consist of amendments to the 2014 Trade Union Law. Previously, many trade unions had been unable to register or were shuttered by court order due to burdensome registration…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ugandan media regulator’s ultimatum to journalists
~ Egypt: Collective Punishment in Scorpion Prison
~ South Asia: Justice, Services Can Curb Sexual Violence
~ Hungary’s Family Minister Undermines Equality for Women
~ Peru: Serious Police Abuses Against Protesters
~ France: Law for Responsible Asset Return Urgently Needed
~ Romanian Court Slams Law Banning Discussion of Gender in Education
~ Saudi: Terrorism Court Rushes Activist’s Unfair Trial
~ 14 sentenced in France for 2015 attacks
~ Journalist gunned down in Zacatecas state after photographing murder victims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter