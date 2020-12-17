Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

14 sentenced in France for 2015 attacks

Share this article
A French court sentenced 14 individuals in relation to the 2015 attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket. Plus, a Taliban delegation has arrived in Pakistan for peace talks. And, the potential for failure in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries around the globe.

Read complete article
© Voice of America -


More
~ Journalist gunned down in Zacatecas state after photographing murder victims
~ RSF urges Liberian authorities to investigate threats against journalists
~ Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela: Policies from both governments put lives at risk
~ Iraq : Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Combating Domestic Violence is Dangerous Work in Russia
~ Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published
~ UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk
~ Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime
~ DR Congo’s Yumbi Massacre Survivors Desperate for Justice
~ Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter