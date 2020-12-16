Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Journalist gunned down in Zacatecas state after photographing murder victims

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for urgent reinforced protection for journalists in Mexico, where the spiral of violence against the media has taken another fatal victim, this time a photojournalist based in Jerez, a town in the north-central state of Zacatecas.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF urges Liberian authorities to investigate threats against journalists
~ Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela: Policies from both governments put lives at risk
~ Iraq : Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Combating Domestic Violence is Dangerous Work in Russia
~ Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published
~ UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk
~ Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime
~ DR Congo’s Yumbi Massacre Survivors Desperate for Justice
~ Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
~ US: Provide Meaningful Covid-19 Relief
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter