Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela: Policies from both governments put lives at risk

Share this article
As initial information emerges of a new shipwreck on Venezuela’s coast, Louise Tillotson, Caribbean Researcher at Amnesty International, writes about governments’ obligations to provide international protection for refugees.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Iraq : Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Combating Domestic Violence is Dangerous Work in Russia
~ Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published
~ UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk
~ Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime
~ DR Congo’s Yumbi Massacre Survivors Desperate for Justice
~ Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
~ US: Provide Meaningful Covid-19 Relief
~ Cuba: San Isidro movement and allies under frightening levels of surveillance
~ Personal Data of Thousands of Covid-19 Patients Leaked in Moscow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter