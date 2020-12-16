Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq : Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan

Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a wave of press freedom violations in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region, where at least 10 journalists have been arrested while covering peaceful protests during the past week, one has been placed in pre-trial detention and a regional TV channel, NRT TV, has again been banned. Detained journalists must be freed at once, RSF said. Covering anti-government protests is becoming increasingly difficult in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela: Policies from both governments put lives at risk
~ Combating Domestic Violence is Dangerous Work in Russia
~ Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published
~ UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk
~ Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime
~ DR Congo’s Yumbi Massacre Survivors Desperate for Justice
~ Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
~ US: Provide Meaningful Covid-19 Relief
~ Cuba: San Isidro movement and allies under frightening levels of surveillance
~ Personal Data of Thousands of Covid-19 Patients Leaked in Moscow
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter