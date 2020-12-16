Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Combating Domestic Violence is Dangerous Work in Russia

Click to expand Image The staff of Nasiliu.net center, an awareness-raising group that provides assistance to domestic violence survivors.   © 2020 Nasiliu.net In Russia, working to prevent and combat domestic violence can be considered a “political activity.” And that means risking state harassment and intimidation. The authorities are now targeting Nasiliu.net center, an awareness-raising group that assists domestic violence survivors. The group’s director, Anna Rivina, told me that earlier this month the Justice Ministry notified Nasiliu.net of an unscheduled inspection, prompted by…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela: Policies from both governments put lives at risk
~ Iraq : Wave of arrests of journalists covering protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Cameroon Findings of enquiry into journalist Samuel Wazizi’s death in detention must be published
~ UAE: Imprisoned Activist’s Health at Risk
~ Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime
~ DR Congo’s Yumbi Massacre Survivors Desperate for Justice
~ Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp
~ US: Provide Meaningful Covid-19 Relief
~ Cuba: San Isidro movement and allies under frightening levels of surveillance
~ Personal Data of Thousands of Covid-19 Patients Leaked in Moscow
