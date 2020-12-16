Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Attack on Church Possible War Crime

Click to expand Image Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, built in the 19th century and an important building for the Armenian Aposotlic Church, after it was struck twice in the afternoon on October 8. Damage to the roof south of the main dome can be seen as well as debris on the church grounds.  © 2020 Human Rights Watch Azerbaijani forces attacked a church in the city of Shushi on October 8, 2020 during the Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities, in what appears to be a deliberate targeting in violation of the laws of war, Human Rights Watch said today. Two separate attacks, hours apart, on the Ghazanchetsots…

© Human Rights Watch -


