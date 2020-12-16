Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Expecting and new mothers don't want to leave refugee camp

Expecting mothers and mothers with newborns are among the families living in the main Sudanese border camp after fleeing the fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Plus, how strong is America's democracy as U.S. President Donald Trump continues challenging election results? And, Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for kidnapping more than 300 schoolboys in Nigeria.

© Voice of America -


