Human Rights Observatory

US: Provide Meaningful Covid-19 Relief

Click to expand Image A volunteer prepares boxes of food assistance at the Share Your Christmas food distribution event sponsored by the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Faith Neighborhood Center, and WESH 2 at Hope International Church on December 9, 2020 in Groveland, Florida. © Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP (Washington, DC) – The United States Congress should strengthen and pass another round of Covid-19 emergency relief before existing protections expire, Human Rights Watch said today. One million new unemployment claims are being filed each week in the US, millions of…

© Human Rights Watch -


