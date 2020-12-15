Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Personal Data of Thousands of Covid-19 Patients Leaked in Moscow

Share this article
Click to expand Image A woman wearing a face mask looks at her smartphone as she walks through a street in Moscow, Russia, November 23, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Last week, Russian media reported a major personal data leak of Covid-19 patients admitted to Moscow hospitals, as well as Muscovites who had been ordered to self-quarantine, or fined over violating the self-quarantine regulations. According to the online news outlet Readovka, the leaked data included names, home addresses, insurance numbers, phone numbers and medical data of up to 300,000 people. Most of…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Cuba: San Isidro movement and allies under frightening levels of surveillance
~ An Innovative Model for Foreign Aid in Lebanon
~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions
~ France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter