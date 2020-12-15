Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

An Innovative Model for Foreign Aid in Lebanon

Share this article
Click to expand Image Aid from the European Union is being unloaded from a cargo plane at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on September 12, 2020. © 2020 Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images People living in countries with extensive government corruption are often most in need of financial assistance. But their governments generally leave donor countries and international financial institutions with three bad options: rely on leaky government channels for disbursement, risking that funds don’t reach the people in need; maintain exclusive control over funding decisions,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Personal Data of Thousands of Covid-19 Patients Leaked in Moscow
~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions
~ France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
~ South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter