Human Rights Observatory

Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq

Since I started covering Iraq for Human Rights Watch in 2016, enforced disappearances have been one of my main areas of research because, sadly, they are common. So I was heartened when Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, shortly after taking office in May, made public commitments to investigate and punish enforced disappearances. Those commitments included a new mechanism to locate victims of enforced disappearances.  But seven months later, his government has precious little to show for these promises, and disappearances have continued.  Take the case of Arshad Heibat Fakhry. According to his…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions
~ France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
~ South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea
~ US Architects Join Movement Against Capital Punishment, Torture
~ Venezuela: Justice Needed for Systematic Abuses
