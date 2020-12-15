Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election

The use of excessive force by Guinean security force in the weeks following the country’s presidential election, has led to more than a dozen killed including a 62-year-old man presumably from torture, and the arrest of hundreds during protests or police operations in pro-opposition neighborhoods,  Amnesty International said today.

