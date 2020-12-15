Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Architects Join Movement Against Capital Punishment, Torture

Click to expand Image This file photo shows a solitary confinement cell known at New York's Rikers Island jail, December 14, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File As the administration of US President Donald Trump rushed to carry out more federal executions before the end of its term than any administration in decades, the movements against capital punishment and torture, including prolonged solitary confinement, received a boost last week from an unlikely source: architects. On December 11, the Board of Directors of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) adopted a revision…

