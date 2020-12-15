Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Justice Needed for Systematic Abuses

Click to expand Image National Police detain an anti-government protester near the La Carlota airbase during clashes between opposition and government supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 1, 2019. © AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd. (Washington, DC) – The new report from the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s office, indicating that the office’s examination of possible crimes against humanity in Venezuela is moving forward, advances the search for justice by victims of atrocities under Nicolás Maduro’s government, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 14, 2020, the ICC Office…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


