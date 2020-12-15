Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan

Share this article
The United Nations Security Council should signal clearly when it meets today that it will maintain an arms embargo on South Sudan as well as individual travel bans and asset freezes on government officials as long as widespread abuses continue. South Sudan’s National Security Service (NSS) spreads fear and terror throughout the country and serves as the government’s tool to suppress critics. But authorities have failed to reform the secretive agency or hold those responsible for abuses to account. In a new report, Human Rights Watch documents serious NSS abuses committed from 2014 to 2020, including…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions
~ France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
~ South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea
~ US Architects Join Movement Against Capital Punishment, Torture
~ Venezuela: Justice Needed for Systematic Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter