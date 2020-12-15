Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions

Share this article
(Beirut) – A deportation center in Riyadh is holding hundreds of mostly Ethiopian migrant workers in conditions so degrading that they amount to ill-treatment, Human Rights Watch said today. Detainees alleged to Human Rights Watch that they are held in extremely overcrowded rooms for extended periods, and that guards have tortured and beaten them with rubber-coated metal rods, leading to at least three allegations of deaths in custody between October and November. The Saudi authorities should immediately release the most vulnerable detainees and ensure that detention is only used as an exceptional…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
~ South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea
~ US Architects Join Movement Against Capital Punishment, Torture
~ Venezuela: Justice Needed for Systematic Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter