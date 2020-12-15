Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France Should Act to End Violence, Harassment at Work

Share this article
(Paris) – France, which intends to play a leadership role on gender equality globally, should accelerate measures to end gender-based violence and harassment at work in its own country, Human Rights Watch said today. On December 15, 2020, Human Rights Watch opened a campaign urging France to fight sexual harassment and violence at work by hastening its ratification of the 2019 International Labour Organization (ILO) Violence and Harassment Convention and by carrying out related domestic reforms. The French government should work in close consultation with workers’ organizations and employers to…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Filipina journalist arrested for firearms planted by police
~ Despite Prime Minister’s Promises, Disappearances Continue in Iraq
~ Guinea: Defense and security forces killed people in pro-opposition neighbourhoods after presidential election
~ UN Should Speak Out on Security Service Abuses in South Sudan
~ Turkey: Crackdown on Independent TV Channels
~ Saudi Arabia: Migrants Held in Inhuman, Degrading Conditions
~ Armenia: Cluster Munitions Used in Multiple Attacks on Azerbaijan
~ South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea
~ US Architects Join Movement Against Capital Punishment, Torture
~ Venezuela: Justice Needed for Systematic Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter