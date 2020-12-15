Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Promote Human Rights in North Korea

Click to expand Image South Korean President Moon Jae-in addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, September 24, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Seth Wenig (Seoul) – South Korea’s government should strengthen its efforts to promote human rights in North Korea, a coalition of rights-oriented groups said today in an open letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in. December 15, 2020 Joint Open Letter to President Moon Jae-in Re: Promoting Human Rights in North Korea December 15, 2020 Joint Open Letter to President Moon Jae-in Re: Promoting Human Rights in North Korea…

© Human Rights Watch -


