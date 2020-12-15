Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Electoral College confirms Biden victory

Presidential electors across the United States voted in the Electoral College Monday. They confirmed that former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in last month’s election for a new four-year term as the American leader. Plus, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that Attorney General William Barr submitted his resignation Monday. And using virtual reality to gain real empathy.

