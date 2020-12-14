Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

1,600th day in prison, 50th court appearance for top Cameroonian journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call to the Cameroonian authorities to end their completely unprecedented persecution of the former head of the country’s state radio and TV broadcaster, who has been held since 2016 and is due to appear in court this week for the 50th time on a trumped-up charge for which no evidence has ever been produced. Amadou Vamoulké knows his way around Yaoundé’s Kondengui prison and special criminal court better than he does around his own home, which was under construction when he was arrested on 29 Ju

© Reporters without borders -


