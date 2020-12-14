Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Every Child in the UK Deserves a Safe and Secure Home

Click to expand Image The interior of accommodation in Marston Court on Bordars Walk in Hanwell, west London, where converted shipping containers have been re-purposed for use as temporary accommodation, August 20, 2019.  © 2019 Stefan Rousseau/Press Association via AP Images For children in the United Kingdom living in stable and secure homes, waking up in their own beds, this holiday season will be a welcome distraction from a bleak year. But many children across the country do not feel the same safety and stability when they wake up. The number of homeless children living in temporary…

© Human Rights Watch -


