Human Rights Observatory

The Relentless Crackdown on Guinea’s Opposition

Click to expand Image Security forces and protesters clashed in Conakry, Guinea’s capital, on March 22, 2020, during a constitutional referendum whose results paved the way for President Alpha Conde to run for a third term. © 2020 Cellou Binani/AFP via Getty Images As Guinea’s President Alpha Condé prepares to be sworn in for a controversial third term on December 15, scores of opposition leaders, supporters, and others perceived to be close to the opposition are locked up, facing what appear to be politically motivated charges. The days after the October 18 presidential election were…

© Human Rights Watch -


