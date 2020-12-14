Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria: Stop Jailing Children for Alleged Boko Haram Ties

Click to expand Image Children released from military detention in Nigeria in July 2018. © UNICEF/UN038572/Naftalin (Abuja) – The Nigerian government should comply with new United Nations Security Council recommendations to immediately release children from military detention for alleged association with Boko Haram, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should sign a protocol to hand children over from military custody to civilian authorities for reintegration. In a new public statement on children and armed conflict in Nigeria on December 11, 2020, the Security Council’s working…

© Human Rights Watch -


