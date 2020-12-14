Tolerance.ca
Vaccines begin deployment as COVID-19 cases surge

As more countries approve a coronavirus vaccine, the urgent need for inoculation continues to grow with COVID-19 cases and deaths spiking to record highs in several countries. Plus, British and European Union leaders vow to go the "extra mile" to reach a deal. Plus, what does the Electoral College vote mean for President Trump?

© Voice of America -


~ World Bank: Investigate Cambodia’s Micro-Loans
~ Uganda: Stop killings and human rights violations ahead of election day
~ When it rains it pours: The devastating impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras
~ Iraq: Step Toward Justice for ISIS Child Suspects
~ Iran: Dissident Executed on Vague Charges
~ Afghan and international journalists organisations, including RSF call on the UN Security Council to protect journalists in Afghanistan.
~ RSF’s 2020 round-up: 35% rise in number of women journalists held arbitrarily
~ Argentina: Amnesty International welcomes historic vote in favor of legal abortion and urges its full approval
~ ICC: Milestone decision paves the way for full investigation into atrocities in Nigeria
~ EU Favors Autocrats over Values
