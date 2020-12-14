Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Stop killings and human rights violations ahead of election day

The Ugandan authorities must take measures to immediately end the wave of human rights violations and abuses in the context of the ongoing election campaigns, said Amnesty International today with a month left to election day.

© Amnesty International -


