Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When it rains it pours: The devastating impact of hurricanes Eta and Iota in Honduras

Share this article
When it rains it pours in Honduras, a country that had already suffered multiple crisis in recent years: state repression, gang violence, economic problems, environmental destruction, mass emigration and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. The two hurricanes left at least 94 dead affecting almost 4 million people across the nation, and analysts say they could cause the level of poverty to rise by 10%, surpassing 70% of the population. While the arrival of two such powerful storms just two weeks apart was an almost unprecedented natural disaster in Honduras, many of the affected believe the authorities…

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Iraq: Step Toward Justice for ISIS Child Suspects
~ Iran: Dissident Executed on Vague Charges
~ Afghan and international journalists organisations, including RSF call on the UN Security Council to protect journalists in Afghanistan.
~ Argentina: Amnesty International welcomes historic vote in favor of legal abortion and urges its full approval
~ ICC: Milestone decision paves the way for full investigation into atrocities in Nigeria
~ EU Favors Autocrats over Values
~ The Trump Administration’s Final Insult and Injury to Refugees
~ Italy Charges Egyptian Security Forces in Giulio Regeni’s Murder
~ Azerbaijan: Unlawful Strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Armenia: Unlawful Rocket, Missile Strikes on Azerbaijan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter