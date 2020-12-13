Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Dissident Executed on Vague Charges

Click to expand Image Rouhallah Zam, a 42-year-old journalist was executed on December 12, 2020. © The Islamic Republic News Agency (Beirut) – Iranian authorities executed a prominent dissident and journalist on December 12, 2020, after convicting him on vague national security charges, Human Rights Watch said today. Rouhallah Zam, founder of the popular Telegram channel Amadnews, was likely detained while on a visit to Iraq in October 2019 and forcibly returned to Iran, where he faced trial for his activism. The Supreme Court of Iran upheld the verdict on December 8. On December 12,…

© Human Rights Watch -


