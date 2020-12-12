Tolerance.ca
Afghan and international journalists organisations, including RSF call on the UN Security Council to protect journalists in Afghanistan.

NewsAfghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), International Media Support (IMS) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) endorse the letter by Afghanistan’s journalist community and call on the UN Security Council to take serious actions to reduce violence against journalists in Afghanistan.

