Human Rights Observatory

Argentina: Amnesty International welcomes historic vote in favor of legal abortion and urges its full approval

Amnesty International welcomes the preliminary approval of the bill on the voluntary termination of pregnancy passed today by Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies, stressing that it is a landmark achievement for the recognition of the human rights of women, girls and others who can become pregnant. The bill will now pass to the Senate, which has an opportunity to make history by passing the law and bringing an end to clandestine abortions in the country.

© Amnesty International -


