Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Milestone decision paves the way for full investigation into atrocities in Nigeria

Share this article
The International Criminal Court (ICC) must immediately open a full investigation into atrocities committed during the conflict in Northeast Nigeria, Amnesty International said today, as a milestone decision brought its longstanding call for justice for victims one step closer.

Read complete article
© Amnesty International -


More
~ Argentina: Amnesty International welcomes historic vote in favor of legal abortion and urges its full approval
~ EU Favors Autocrats over Values
~ The Trump Administration’s Final Insult and Injury to Refugees
~ Italy Charges Egyptian Security Forces in Giulio Regeni’s Murder
~ Azerbaijan: Unlawful Strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh
~ Armenia: Unlawful Rocket, Missile Strikes on Azerbaijan
~ Japan: End Assistance for Cambodia’s Abusive Police
~ #FightForFacts : RSF’s new campaign video
~ United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara
~ Uyghur Family Kept Apart by China’s Xinjiang Policies Reunites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter