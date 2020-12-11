Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Trump Administration’s Final Insult and Injury to Refugees

Click to expand Image Central American migrants traveling in a group make their way to Pijijiapan, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd The administration of US President Donald Trump chose Human Rights Day — December 10 — to finalize what has come to be known as its “death to asylum” rule. Despite receiving more than 87,000 comments, including from Human Rights Watch, the final rule differs little from the proposed one. Now scheduled to go into effect on January 10, the rule creates insurmountable procedural barriers, evidentiary burdens, and qualification standards…

© Human Rights Watch -


