Human Rights Observatory

Italy Charges Egyptian Security Forces in Giulio Regeni’s Murder

Click to expand Image An Egyptian activist holds a poster calling for justice in the case of Giulio Regeni in Cairo, Egypt, April 15, 2016.  REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany After nearly five years of investigations, Italian prosecutors announced yesterday they have collected sufficient evidence to charge four Egyptian security officials, including senior officers from Egypt’s abusive National Security Agency for the 2016 kidnapping, torture, and murder of Italian researcher Giulio Regeni in Cairo. The prosecutors gave General Tariq Saber, Colonel Aser Kamel Mohamed Ibrahim, Captain Hesham…

© Human Rights Watch -


