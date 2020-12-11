Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Unlawful Strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Share this article
Click to expand Image Impact crater in a residential neighborhood in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh on Sasountsi David Street from an attack by Azerbaijan aircraft on October 4, 2020. © 2020 Human Rights Watch Azerbaijani forces carried out apparently indiscriminate attacks in Stepanakert in violation of the laws of war during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Human Rights Watch said today. A Human Rights Watch on-site investigation in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh’s largest city, found numerous incidents in which Azerbaijan’s forces used inherently indiscriminate cluster munitions and…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Italy Charges Egyptian Security Forces in Giulio Regeni’s Murder
~ Armenia: Unlawful Rocket, Missile Strikes on Azerbaijan
~ Japan: End Assistance for Cambodia’s Abusive Police
~ #FightForFacts : RSF’s new campaign video
~ United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara
~ Uyghur Family Kept Apart by China’s Xinjiang Policies Reunites
~ Mexican Senate Should Include Women with Disabilities in Justice Center Reform
~ Brazil: Education Risk for Children With Disabilities
~ Saudi Arabia: Saudi-US Doctor Sentenced on Vague Charges
~ Yemen: Houthi Terrorism Designation Threatens Aid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter