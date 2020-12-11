Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Armenia: Unlawful Rocket, Missile Strikes on Azerbaijan

Click to expand Image Shaira Guliyeva, 47, stands in front of her destroyed home and shows a photograph of her nephew, Arthur Guliyev, 13, who was killed there by a ballistic missile attack on October 17. © 2020 Tanya Lokshina/Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – Armenian military forces carried out unlawfully indiscriminate rocket and missile strikes on Azerbaijan during the hostilities from September to November 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. During on-site investigations in Azerbaijan in November, Human Rights Watch documented 11 incidents in which Armenian forces used ballistic missiles,…

© Human Rights Watch -


