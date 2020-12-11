Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

United States issues proclamation on Western Sahara

In a U.S. brokered deal, Israel and Morocco have agreed to recognize each other. In addition, President Trump signed a proclamation Thursday, recognizing Moroccan sovereignty over the entire Western Sahara, a former Spanish territory where international negotiators have failed to resolve a long-running dispute. Plus, how disinformation spreads online and a loot at the film, "Driving While Black."

© Voice of America -
© Voice of America -


